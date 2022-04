An essential part of the Ikigai organic farm in Chase was stolen overnight April 12/13.

The farm’s market truck was stolen from VLA Road in Chase, and the remains of the wooden canopy were found strewn across Harper Lake Road Wednesday morning, April 13.

The vehicle carries all kinds of organic produce to local farmers’ markets. It is described as a blue 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Residents are asked to keep an eye out and call the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221 if the truck is spotted.

