Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

EU, Germany welcome ‘continuity’ on climate change with Liberal minority win

Trudeau portrayed his Conservative opponent Andrew Scheer as a climate change laggard

The European Union and Germany say they appreciate the “continuity” in Canadian climate change policy that will result from the federal election result.

The Liberals won a minority mandate after a campaign that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau framed as a fight over protecting the planet from the existential threat of climate change.

Trudeau portrayed his Conservative opponent Andrew Scheer as a climate change laggard, a charge Scheer answered as amounting to hypocrisy because the Liberals hadn’t met their greenhouse-gas reduction targets.

Diplomats from the EU and Germany were careful not to wade into the partisan fight that unfolded on the Canadian campaign trail.

Peteris Ustubs, the EU envoy to Canada, says the bloc views fighting climate change as a top priority and now knows it can continue to count on Canada because of Monday’s election results.

German Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser said her country has worked closely with Canada on climate protection and looks forward to that continuing.

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump says Islamic State leader dead after US raid in Syria
Next story
Canadian business leaders urge new government to focus on economy

Just Posted

Word on the street: What is your Halloween costume this year?

As the night of ghastly goblins and ghostly ghouls approaches, the Observer… Continue reading

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Larch Hills Nordic Society hosts ski and board swap fundraiser

Money raised goes towards junior race team

Barbecue hosted for newspaper carriers in Salmon Arm

Event was hosted at downtown news office

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

Early council members wanted October celebration to honour Shaughnessy’s visit

Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface

Members of the Okanagan Diving Club submerged in the waters of Otter Bay, Vernon, on Saturday

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

Most Read