The Columbia Shuswap Regional District cleared the evacuation alert in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge, northeast of Sicamous, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (CSRD map)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District cleared the evacuation alert in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge, northeast of Sicamous, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (CSRD map)

Evacuation alert cleared for Shuswap ski lodge

Bews Creek wildfire estimated at 420 hectares

An evacuation alert is no longer in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge located northeast of Sicamous.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the alert, which remained in place due to the Bews Creek wildfire, was rescinded.

An evacuation order formerly in place for a one-kilometre area that included K3 was downgraded to an alert by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Aug. 11.

As of Aug. 18, the Bews Creek wildfire was estimated to be 420 hectares and classified as out of control.

Read more: Fire on Queest Mountain near Sicamous results in evacuation alert near ski lodge

Read more: Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for ski lodge in Shuswap

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Lake Cowichan RCMP phone line being spoofed by scammers; mischief investigation sparked
Next story
Experts warn B.C. on track to exceed record highs of new COVID-19 infections come fall

Just Posted

Sometime overnight on Aug. 12/13, the Chase Food Bank van was stolen from the Chase Curling Rink parking lot, licence plate number: BC NB5738. Chase RCMP say some of the decals may have been removed, but at last sighting the word ‘Food’ was visible. (Facebook image)
Food bank van used to deliver hampers in Chase stolen

Evacuation alerts issued in July and early August for more than 400 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Electoral Areas L (Grasslands) and M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) have been rescinded and changed to all-clear as of Wednesday, Aug. 18. (TNRD photo)
White Rock Lake: All-clear given for Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral area properties

Fire consumes the hillside above Pro Hardware near Newport on Westside Road. (Contributed)
Not safe for many White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees to come home yet: North Westside Fire Chief

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District cleared the evacuation alert in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge, northeast of Sicamous, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (CSRD map)
Evacuation alert cleared for Shuswap ski lodge