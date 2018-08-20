Evacuation alert for Dark Lake Valley area

There are 21 properties are affected

Okanagan-Similkameen(RDOS) has issued an Evacuation Alert for the lands indicated in the attached mapped area which include 21 properties and Darke Lake Provincial Park.

Update: 6:38 p.m.

The evacuation alert has been issued due to a new wildfire reported today at Darke Lake Creek.

BC Wildfire Service has six firefighters working alongside tankers to extinguish the four hectare wildfire. The BC Wildfire Service will have personnel on site overnight.

It is too early to determine the suspected cause.

An evacuation alert has been released for the Darke Lake Valley Area north of Faulder.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued the alert for 21 properties and Darke Lake Provincial Park due to the potential danger of life, health, and property damage.

The RDOS is aware that residents in the area were put on evacuation alert exactly one month ago due to the Mount Eneas fire. We can appreciate how the high activity of wildfires and amount of smoke in the area can make residents feel uneasy.

RDOS is working alongside BC Wildfire Service and crews are responding to the area immediately.

Upon notification of an alert, be prepared for evacuation order by:

  • Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.
  • Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.) Have these items readily available for quick departure.
  • Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.
  • Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.
  • Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call: 250-490-4225.
  • Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, reception centres will be opened if required.
  • Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres.

Evacuation alert for Dark Lake Valley area

