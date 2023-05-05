High water levels at the Shuttleworth Creek Bridge in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday, May 3. (Warren Smith - Western News)

Evacuation alert for properties along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls

No evacuation orders are currently in place

Homes and properties along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls threatened by flooding are now under an evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 5, for properties from 4301 McLean Creek Road to Cedar Street that are adjacent to the creek.

These homes have not been ordered to evacuate, but an alert can change into an order with short notice.

Anyone in one of the properties should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

READ MORE: Flood destruction leaves homes inhabitable on Okanagan Indian Band

Sandbags are available at Keogan Park and at Willow Street in Okanagan Falls.

Due to the high water levels, people are advised to stay clear of rivers and creeks.

The RDOS’s Emergency Operations Centre shows current sandbag locations, evacuation alerts and any evacuation orders in the region, and can be found by going to emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

BC Flood

