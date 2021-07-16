Evacuation alert issued for 25 properties along Coquihalla Highway

The July Mountain wildfire, estimated to be 185 hectares in size, is burning west of the highway

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 25 properties located near Coldwater River Park due to a wildfire that’s burning west of the Coquihalla Highway.

The alert was issued at around 7 p.m. on Thursday (July 15). The regional district said that the July Mountain wildfire — which BC Wildfire Service estimates to be 185 hectares in size — poses a threat to structures and residents living near Coldwater River Park. The fire was discovered on Tuesday and its cause is unknown.

The evacuation alert is in effect for the following residences: 5644 to 6705 Juliet Dr. Properties located within the orange borders in the map below are also on evacuation alert.

