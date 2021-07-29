Evacuation alert issued for Cool Creek wildfire

Those living near Cathedral Provincial Park are placed on alert

An evacuation alert has been issued for the area around the Cool Creek wildfire, north of Cathedral Provincial Park.

The blaze sparked on July 12 and is burning out of control at 175 hectares according to the most recent estimate.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) issued the alert Thursday afternoon and warned that if conditions deteriorate BC Wildfire could recommend the alert be upgraded to an evacuation order.

The alert has been issued for:

District Lot 2056S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 2200S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 2391S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 2864S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 3235S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Ranger Station – Cathedral Provincial Park

District Lot 3236S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

2211 Ewart Creek Road

All residents on evacuation alert should be prepared for the evacuation order.

READ MORE: RDKB rescinds some evacuation orders across West Boundary

READ MORE: Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan