Evacuation alert issued for Ravenscroft property

A single-family property has been put under evacuation alert due to land slippage and bank erosion

A home in the Ravenscroft strata has been placed under an evacuation alert as of Tuesday, June 30.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), land slippage and bank erosion has affected the property, located at 4425 15 Street NE.

The evacuation alert means the property owners can remain on-site but must be prepared to leave on short notice from emergency officials.

The CSRD said the alert was put in place because of landslide risk, as the unstable bank is near the home’s foundation, with further erosion compromising the structure’s safety. The unstable bank follows land slippage on a slope in the area, which has seen a higher-than-normal amount of rainfall in recent weeks.

No other properties in Ravenscroft are affected at this time, according to the regional district.

The public is being advised to stay away from the affected area. The CSRD will continue to monitor the property and the evacuation alert will remain in place until further notice.

READ: Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect in alleged grocery store theft

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter