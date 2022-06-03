Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Highway 97A.
The alert was issued by the District of Sicamous around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3. It was prompted by forecasted rainfall increasing the threat of a landslide.
The alert applies to mobile park residences 1 to 27.
An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give those affected time to be ready for a possible evacuation.
“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” reads the alert.
Threat of a landslide prompted an evacuation alert for the mobile park on May 5. No landslide was triggered and the alert was rescinded on May 9.
