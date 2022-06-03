An evacuation alert was issued for residences in the Sicamous Mobile Home Park on Friday, June 3, 2022. (CSRD image)

Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

Alert prompted by forecasted rainfall increasing the threat of a landslide

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Highway 97A.

The alert was issued by the District of Sicamous around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3. It was prompted by forecasted rainfall increasing the threat of a landslide.

The alert applies to mobile park residences 1 to 27.

An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give those affected time to be ready for a possible evacuation.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” reads the alert.

Threat of a landslide prompted an evacuation alert for the mobile park on May 5. No landslide was triggered and the alert was rescinded on May 9.

Read more: Sicamous mobile home park remains on evacuation alert due to risk of landslide

