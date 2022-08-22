Evacuation alert lifted for boat-in properties on Shuswap Lake

An evacuation alert issued for properties in proximity to the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire was rescinded on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (CSRD image)

Five properties on Shuswap Lake are no longer under an evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Shuswap Emergency Program announced Monday morning, Aug. 22, that the evacuation alert had been rescinded for five boat-in properties south of Seymour Arm.

The alert was issued on Aug. 17 due to potential danger to life, health and property posed by the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire. As of Aug. 22, the BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire to be 7.9 hectares, and classified as “under control.”

“As the fire is under control, but not completely extinguished, residents are advised to continue to regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, or the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca,” said the CSRD.

On Aug. 18, the CSRD said the wildfire, suspected to be human caused, had destroyed one of five cabins in the area under evacuation alert. The cabins were unoccupied and their owners were safe.

In an effort to protect the remaining cabins, the wildfire service deployed a structure protection unit, and set up multiple sprinkler systems on and around structures to add moisture and increase the humidity in the area.

“These systems reduce the chance that embers will ignite the structures,” said the CSRD.

For updates on wildfire information, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

