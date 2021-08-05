Evacuation alert lifted for more properties near Thomas Creek wildfire

There are 77 properties in electoral area D that are no longer on evacuation alert

More properties in the Thomas Creek wildfire area have been taken off evacuation alert today, Aug. 5.

A total of 77 properties in electoral area D are no longer on evacuation alert, including several properties on Allendale Lake Road and McLean Creek Road. Around McLean Creek Road is where the wildfire originally started.

An evacuation alert was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in Electoral Area D on July 12, for those 77 properties.

On Wednesday, a total of 631 properties in the Okanagan Falls area were removed from evacuation alert.

An evacuation alert for over 700 properties was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in the Thomas Creek fire area of Electoral Area D on July 12.

The Thomas Creek fire, currently listed at over 10,000 hectares is moving north and away from Okanagan Falls and more into the burn area of the Christie Mountain fire.

The cause of this fire that started July 11 is unknown.

This picture of the Thomas Creek fire was taken the day it started on July 11. It is now at 10,000 hectares. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

