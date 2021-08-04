Evacuation alert lifted for over 600 OK Falls properties near Thomas Creek fire

A total of 631 properties in the Okanagan Falls area have been removed from evacuation alert.

An evacuation alert for over 700 properties was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in the Thomas Creek fire area of Electoral Area D on July 12.

The Thomas Creek fire, currently listed at just over 10,000 hectares is moving north and away from Okanagan Falls and more into the burn area of the Christie Mountain fire.

There are still over 70 properties up in the mountains that will remain on alert.

Over 600 properties in OK Falls removed from evacuation alert. Some still remain. (RDOS map)

The Thomas Creek fire started on Sunday, July 11 and quickly grew into hundreds of hectares.

The blaze continues to steadily move northwards and residents near Penticton can expect plenty more smoke over the coming days.

The majority of the recent fire activity is concentrated on the north flanks of the blaze, particularly in the Derenzy and McLean Clan Lake areas according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Recent conditions, despite the brief rain over the weekend, have been hot and dry which has increased fire activity.

On Tuesday, the fire jumped a fireguard, and efforts are now underway to utilize existing contingency guards to curb the fire’s spread.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan