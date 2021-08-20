Evacuation alert lifted for Sicamous, remains in place for Swansea Point

The evacuation alert in place for Sicamous properties, prompted by the Two Mile Road wildfire, was rescinded at noon on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (CSRD image)

Residents of Sicamous can breathe a little easier.

At noon on Friday, Aug. 20, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the evacuation alert had been cleared for all previously affected properties within the District of Sicamous.

However, an evacuation alert remained in effect for properties south of Two Mile up to and including Swansea Point. This precaution, for which residents of affected properties are asked to be ready to leave their homes on short notice, is in response to the out-of-control Two Mile Road wildfire which, as of Friday, was estimated to be about 2,500 hectares in size.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), between Aug. 16 and 17, the fire moved approximately four kilometers overnight on the northeast corner, away from community and structures. On the south flank, however, the fire jumped the guard that was in place, crossed Hummingbird Creek and then burned back up to the Skyline Forest Service Road. The BCWS said structure protection remained in place at Swansea Point.

