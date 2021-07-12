A plane drops retardant on the Becker Lake fire in Vernon, above Pottery Road, Saturday, July 10. (Tyler Martin/Instagram tylermartinphoto)

Evacuation alert lifted for Vernon area residents

Firefighting crews have a handle on Becker Lake fire sparked Saturday

Coldstream and Vernon area residents on evacuation alert can breath a little easier tonight.

Based upon the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the evacuation alert for properties in Electoral Area C. The District of Coldstream is also rescinding its evacuation alert in the area.

The alert was implemented due to a fire in the Becker Lake vicinity. Properties affected and now rescinded from the evacuation alert include:

District of Coldstream

• Ravine Dr., Ranchland Pl., Cypress Dr., Ridgemont Dr., Rockland Dr. Upland Dr.,Upper Crestview, Fairmont Pl. Crestview Dr.,Jeffrey Dr., Scenic Dr. Auburn Ct., Hymar Pl., North Side Buchanan Rd. (8600blk- 9800blk), Midland Pl., Nickle Rd., Upland Hts., Terrace Dr.

RDNO- Area C

• Robin Rd., Galiano (715-1294), Boss Ck Rd. (3965- onwards), French Rd., Greenwood Rd., South Side Hartnell RD., Kingsview Rd., Lynx Dr.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate drone flying over Becker Lake fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Tactical evacuation alert issued after fire sparks in southeast Spallumcheen

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Fire evacuation

Previous story
Fire sparked north of Vernon
Next story
UPDATE: Coldstream boat launches re-open following Becker fire

Just Posted

An AIM Roads truck heads east towards a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of the Canoe mill about 1 p.m. on July 9, going by vehicles stopped as emergency crews deal with the collision. (Zach Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Police say driver flown to hospital after July 9 crash that closed Highway 1

Enderby Storm catcher Lyla Stuart receives a pitch in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby Storm U12 fastball team takes bronze at regional championships

On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in the Spa Hills area. (Silver Creek Fire Department photo) On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in the Spa Hills area. (Silver Creek Fire Department photo)
Silver Creek firefighters quick to contain fire in Spa Hills

Floating on inflatables is not recommended on Enderby’s Shuswap River right now. (Morning Star file photo)
Near drowning reported on Enderby’s Shuswap River