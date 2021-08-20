An evacuation alert for the community of Seymour arm was rescinded on Aug. 20, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)

An evacuation alert for the community of Seymour arm was rescinded on Aug. 20, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)

Evacuation alert rescinded for North Shuswap community

Seymour Arm was given the all clear Aug. 20 at noon

The North Shuswap community of Seymour Arm is no longer on evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the alert was rescinded at 12 p.m. Aug. 20.

The alert was in place due to the Hunakwa Lake wildfire, which is still burning out of control at 3,601 hectares.

The Hunakwa Lake wildfire was discovered on July 9, and the alert has been in place since July 14.

On July 22, an evacuation order was issued for parts of Seymour Arm. That order was rescinded Aug. 9.

Read more: Evacuation alert lifted for Sicamous, remains in place for Swansea Point

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Princeton and Keremeos to get 24-hour ambulance service
Next story
Swimming still not advised at North Okanagan’s Kal Beach

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a press conference Monday, April 18. (B.C. Government image)
Central Okanagan health orders now expanded to entire Interior Health region

Greg Taypotat, who is supporting his sister Shayna Taypotat and her daughter Gracie while Shayna carries out A Walk To Healing For All, holds two white eagle feathers which signify change. Shayna, pictured in Salmon Arm, is walking from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan to the Kamloops Indian Residential School to bring awareness to the 215 children whose remains were confirmed there in May. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
From Saskatchewan to Salmon Arm, walker speaks of wish for healing for all people

Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanahan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)
syilx family explains how wildfire impacts their ceremonies

An evacuation order was rescinded and an alert issued for the communities of Queest and Pete Martin Bay on Aug. 20, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)
Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for communities north of Sicamous