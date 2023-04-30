The Dripping Water Fire is threatening the community of Tl’etinqox, near Alexis Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation alerts issued due to Dripping Water wildfire southeast of Alexis Creek

The fire is 150 hectares in size

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Tl’etinqox Government and Cariboo Regional District due to the threat caused by the Dripping Water wildfire burning just southeast of Alexis Creek.

The Tl’etinqox Government issued the alert at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, for the entire area of Tl’etinqox IR #1 located on Highway 20, 102 km from Williams Lake. The Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre followed with an evacuation alert for 46 parcels in the Dripping Water area covering 12,573 hectares.

The CRD issued the alert at 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening (April 30) after another day of the BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the fire with air and ground support and heavy equipment. Crews were also focusing on setting up structural protection.

Madison Dahl of the BC Wildfire Service said they expect hot, dry conditions again Sunday with winds. She urges residents within the Cariboo Fire Centre to use extreme caution when burning. A Category 3 fire ban will be in place May 4.

The Dripping Water wildfire is estimated to be 150 hectares and is now a fire of note.

An evacuation alert is issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fire near Alexis Creek threatens Tl’etinqox homes; crews battle blaze into night

