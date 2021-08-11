The area in green shows where evacuation alerts have been rescinded. (RDOS)

The area in green shows where evacuation alerts have been rescinded. (RDOS)

Evacuation alerts near Highway 3 rescinded as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire burns north

The contingent of Mexican firefighters returns to battle the blaze on Wednesday

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is rescinding more evacuation alerts for the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

As the fire continues to largely burn towards the north, the latest addresses that have been taken off evacuation alert are located on the northside of the Highway 3 corridor, in the Electoral Area A.

The fire itself is still listed at an estimated 17,469 hectares in size, with increased activity expected over the coming days as the area dries out and tempratures continue to increase again.

READ MORE: Canadian Armed Forces regiment celebrates 107th birthday fighting Thomas Creek fire

After leaving on Aug. 7, to rest and recover, the contingent of 98 Mexican firefighters are returning to the blaze on Aug. 11 where they will focus on high priority areas.

The teams of structural protection crews are continuing to patrol along McKinney Road and other areas of tehe fire, as well as assessing the needs for protection near Mount Baldy.

The full list of rescinded alerts can be found on the RDOS’ website under RDOS news, or at emergency.rdos.bc.ca

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Wildfires

Previous story
Vancouver Aquarium to reopen Aug. 16 after being closed for nearly a year
Next story
UPDATE: Homeless count numbers rise to 224 in Vernon

Just Posted

Police officers walk down the long driveway towards the residence where Pam Jones was found dead on Aug. 11, 2011. (File photo)
Ten years after death of Salmon Arm woman, RCMP appeal to public for information

An evacuation alert has been issued for 11 properties due to the Momich Lake wildfire in the North Shuswap. (TNRD image)
Momich Lake wildfire prompts evacuation alert in in North Shuswap

A spot-fire discovered Aug. 10 in Eagle Bay now classified as under control. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Eagle Bay wildfire under control

An evacuation order was rescinded, and an alert issued, for the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge due to the Bews Creek wildfire on Aug. 11, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for ski lodge in Shuswap