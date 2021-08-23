Evacuation order, alert cleared for properties north of Adams Lake

An evacuation order and alert for properties in the vicinity of the Momich Lake wildfire were lifted and cleared by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Monday, Aug. 23. (TNRD map)

Evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted for properties in the vicinity of the Momich Lake wildfire north of Adams Lake.

As of Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 11 properties under evacuation order since Aug. 12, including 11925 to 12685 Adams West Forest Service Road, and any others shown in the map here, were all cleared by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Also cleared were evacuation alerts, in effect since July 13, for three properties: 9681 Adams East FSR, 9701 Adams East FSR and 10045 Adams East FSR; and any other properties noted within the area on the map.

As of Aug. 23, the Momich wildfire was estimated to be 16,534 hectares in size and classified as out of control. According to the BC Wildfire Service, heavy equipment had completed a guard at the north end of Adams Lake, northward to Gannett Road, and heavy equipment was opening up the Gannett Road working east. A contingency guard was also established in the vicinity of the 40 Road, was reopened

On the southeast corner, crews were using heavy equipment to tie switchbacks together for containment lines.

Plans were in place for a small-scale ignition if conditions warm up and fuels dry out enough that it is deemed necessary.

The regional district warned that should conditions change, evacuation orders/alerts could be reinstated.

B.C. Wildfires 2021