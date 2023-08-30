An evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for 57 properties in the Turtle Valley area of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (TNRD image)

An evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for 57 properties in the Turtle Valley area of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (TNRD image)

Evacuation order downgraded to alert for 57 properties in Turtle Valley area

Alert area now covers about 264 properties

An evacuation order affecting 57 properties in the Turtle Valley has been downgraded to an alert.

The transition from order to alert in Electoral Area L was announced by the Thompson Nicola Regional District’s (TNRD) Emergency Operations Centre Wednesday evening, Aug. 30.

The revised evacuation alert area, which now covers approximately 264 properties, remains in place in response to the Bush Creek East wildfire which, as of Wednesday, was estimated to be 43,000 hectares.

The TNRD reminds those in alert areas they must be prepared to evacuate their premises/property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order; however, there limited notice due to changing conditions.

For more information, visit tnrd.ca.

Read more: Shuswap Community Foundation offering grants for wildfire recovery

Read more: Evacuation order issued for Sorrento properties, firefighters spend night battling blaze

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Vernon parking lot

Just Posted

An evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for 57 properties in the Turtle Valley area of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (TNRD image)
Evacuation order downgraded to alert for 57 properties in Turtle Valley area

After disappearing on Aug. 28, the little library usually found on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm was found leaning through a business’ broken window on Aug. 30, 2023. (Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society photos)
Uprooted little library found in smashed window of Salmon Arm business

Despite some overnight growth in the Sorrento and Turtle Valley areas, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Mike McCulley said the Bush Creek East blaze was still around 43,000 hectares as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Firefighters hold the line in Sorrento against advancing Bush Creek East blaze

A Shuswap Community Foundation logo made to promote #ShuswapStrong in the wake of wildfires. The foundation announced the Emergency Response Grants program Aug. 30, 2023. (Shuswap Community Foundation image)
Shuswap Community Foundation offering grants for wildfire recovery