The Evacuation Order issued on July 14, 2021, has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for 10045 Adams East Forest Service Road and other properties identified on the map. (TNRD image)

The Evacuation Order issued on July 14, 2021, has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for 10045 Adams East Forest Service Road and other properties identified on the map. (TNRD image)

Evacuation order for Momich Lake Wildfire downgraded to alert

The last estimate of the fire by the BC Wildfire Service was 4,200 hectares

An evacuation order issued for properties near the Momich Lake wildfire has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD), downgraded the order, issued July 14 in Electoral Area ‘O,’ the Lower North Thompson, to an alert at 4 p.m. on July 27.

The properties remain on alert. The evacuation order may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the evacuation order process will begin again.

Residents on alert are advised to fill the gas tank of personal vehicles. If an evacuation order is issued, they should bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies with them (e.g. medications, pet supplies).

The Momich Lake wildfire, 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm at Adams Lake, was last estimated to be 4,200 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

The TNRD Emergency Operations Centre can be reached by phone at 250-377-7188, toll free at 1-866-377-7188 or at emergency@tnrd.ca.

Read more: Momich Lake wildfire in Shuswap reaches 4,200 hectares

Read more: Wildfire at south end of Adams Lake under control

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
BC Wildfire: ‘Wind is our greatest enemy’ for Okanagan fires

Just Posted

The Evacuation Order issued on July 14, 2021, has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for 10045 Adams East Forest Service Road and other properties identified on the map. (TNRD image)
Evacuation order for Momich Lake Wildfire downgraded to alert

Birch Place, the second of three buildings to open in the affordable housing development at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW in Salmon Arm, opened June 1, 2021, with the third building, Cedar Place, expected to open in late fall 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
First of two new BC Housing buildings in Salmon Arm all but full

An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Chase woman facing firearms charge following gunfire at Kamloops hotel

An aerial photo from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
BC Wildfire: ‘Wind is our greatest enemy’ for Okanagan fires