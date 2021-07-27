Evacuation order for Momich Lake Wildfire downgraded to alert

The last estimate of the fire by the BC Wildfire Service was 4,200 hectares

The Evacuation Order issued on July 14, 2021, has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for 10045 Adams East Forest Service Road and other properties identified on the map. (TNRD image)

An evacuation order issued for properties near the Momich Lake wildfire has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD), downgraded the order, issued July 14 in Electoral Area ‘O,’ the Lower North Thompson, to an alert at 4 p.m. on July 27.

The properties remain on alert. The evacuation order may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the evacuation order process will begin again.

Residents on alert are advised to fill the gas tank of personal vehicles. If an evacuation order is issued, they should bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies with them (e.g. medications, pet supplies).

The Momich Lake wildfire, 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm at Adams Lake, was last estimated to be 4,200 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

The TNRD Emergency Operations Centre can be reached by phone at 250-377-7188, toll free at 1-866-377-7188 or at emergency@tnrd.ca.

