Evacuation order issued for 41 properties located near Brenda Creek wildfire

The fire sparked on Wednesday and is measured at 80 hectares in size

An evacuation order was issued Thursday morning (July 15) for 41 properties located near the wildfire burning at Brenda Creek, just outside of West Kelowna.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) issued the order at 4:30 a.m., due to the “immediate danger to life safety” that the wildfire poses. The fire sparked on Wednesday and is measured at 80 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following properties:

Evacuees are asked to register online at the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee

Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool by visiting ess.gov.bc.ca. The RDOS has asked that anyone who is on vacation in the area to return home.

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, the regional district has asked evacuees to consider making arrangements with family or friends.

