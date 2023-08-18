Evacuation order issued for Adams Lake properties in Shuswap

Ferry service closed except for evacuees, emergency services

A number of properties on Rawson Road as well as the northern reach of Tsútswecw Park are under an evacuation due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

Communities at Adams Lake are once more under an evacuation order due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the order for the Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach communities around noon on Friday, Aug. 18. The order is due to the risk of wildfire and unburnt fuel near the Adams Lake ferry terminal, which is now open only for evacuees and emergency services.

Properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road and the northern reach of Tsútswecw Park must evacuate immediately, as the wildfire is causing an immediate risk to public safety due to the potential threat to the ferry operation, the CSRD said.

Evacuees must register with Emergency Support Services located at the Quaaout Lodge at 1663 Little Shuswap Road.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call 250-833-350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

READ MORE: Planned ignition helps reduce southern movement of Shuswap wildfire

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for several North Shuswap properties

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
