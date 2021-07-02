A wildfire by Logan Lake, taken from Duffy Lake. (Cressen Isaac / Facebook)

Evacuation order issued for Durand Lake area due to nearby fires

Over 160 properties are part of the evacuation order.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 166 properties in Electoral Areaa ‘J’, due to a number of wildfires burning in the area.

Three fires are burning in the nearby area, one near Meadow Creek, one near Chartrand Creek and a third north of Logan Lake. All are believed to be caused by lightning but the size of each fire is still being determined by BC Wildfire Service.

The order is in effect for properties on the 9273-9437 Dominic Lake Forest Service Road, 4445 Greenstone Rd, 2380- 5625 Tunkwa Lake Rd, 4704-4792 Atwater Rd, 4700-4870 Mile High Lane, 4812-4897 Paska Lake Rd, 4730-4890 Pine Ridge Way and from 4830-4860 Saddle Cres. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

Residents being told to head to the Merritt Reception Centre at 1950 Mamette Ave. in Merritt, or to Chilliwack Senior Secondary School in Chilliwack at 46363 Yale Rd. Those staying with friends or family are asked to self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assitance Tool.


Evacuation order issued for Durand Lake area due to nearby fires

