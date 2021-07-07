logo

Evacuation order issued for Napier Lake area due to nearby wildfire

Over 95 properties are part of the evacuation order.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 96 properties in Electoral Areas ‘J’, ‘I’ and ‘M’ due to a wildfire burning in the area.

A wildfire burning in the vicinity of Napier Lake is threatening structures and the safety of residents, says the statement.

The order is in effect for properties on the 8420-8588 Fraser Road, 80-200 Golden Quill Trail, 7085-77456 Highway 5A, 11425 Kamloops-Merritt Hwy 5A, 8745-8805 Old Kamloops Rd, 7630-7650 Raven Ridge Rd, 6465-8145 Trapp Lake Rd and from 16-72 Windy Way. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

Residents being told to head to the Merritt Reception Centre at 1950 Mamette Ave. in Merritt. Those staying with friends or family are asked to self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool.


