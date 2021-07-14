Evacuation order issued for property near out-of-control wildfire by Adams Lake

A 500-hectare wildfire is burning out of control by Adams Lake.
The blaze, located near the west end of Momich Lake, was discovered on July 9.
The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) issued an evacuation order on July 14 at 11 a.m. for one property near the fire.
TNRD EOC has issued an #EvacuationOrder for 1 property in the vicinity of Momich Lake in Electoral Area “O” (Lower North Thompson) #BCWildfire https://t.co/0revMW0hJf pic.twitter.com/Q0JELdHmjs
