The area under an evacuation order from the Thompson Nicola regional district on July 14, 2021. (Thompson Nicola Regional District image)

The area under an evacuation order from the Thompson Nicola regional district on July 14, 2021. (Thompson Nicola Regional District image)

Evacuation order issued for property near out-of-control wildfire by Adams Lake

Order issued at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14

A 500-hectare wildfire is burning out of control by Adams Lake.

The blaze, located near the west end of Momich Lake, was discovered on July 9.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) issued an evacuation order on July 14 at 11 a.m. for one property near the fire.

More to come.

Read more: Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Seymour Arm

Read more: VIDEO: Revelstoke dirt biker evades RCMP after high speed chase

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays low, 41 cases Wednesday
Next story
B.C. funds 85 new paramedics, 22 ambulances as demand climbs

Just Posted

Graham McDougall shared this photo of the fire in Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park on July 12 on social media. (Graham McDougall/Facebook photo)
“It exploded last night”: Seymour Arm resident on wildfire

The area under an evacuation order from the Thompson Nicola regional district on July 14, 2021. (Thompson Nicola Regional District image)
Evacuation order issued for property near out-of-control wildfire by Adams Lake

Wildfire conditions at Hunakwa Lake have prompted an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm. (CSRD image)
Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Seymour Arm

Youth Summer Musical Theatre students rehearse on the Salmon Arm First United Church Nexus stage for their upcoming performance of Getting to Know Once Upon a Mattress at Shuswap Theatre. (Contributed)
Sixteen youth given third chance to shine on Shuswap Theatre stage