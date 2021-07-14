Evacuation order issued for property near out-of-control wildfire by Adams Lake

Order issued at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14

A 500-hectare wildfire is burning out of control by Adams Lake.

The blaze, located near the west end of Momich Lake, was discovered on July 9.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) issued an evacuation order on July 14 at 11 a.m. for one property near the fire.

