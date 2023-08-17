Evacuation order issued for several North Shuswap properties

An evacuation order was issued for several properties along Meadow Creek Road in Celista Thursday night, Aug. 17, 2023. (CSRD image)

An evacuation order has been issued for several North Shuswap properties.

The order was issued at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, for the following Celista properties: 4001 to 4596 Meadow Creek Road. The remainder of Meadow Creek Road, and the communities of Lee Creek and Scotch Creek, remain on evacuation alert.

The order, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, was prompted by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

Those affected by the evacuation order were urged to leave the area immediately.

Before leaving, the CSRD advised closing and locking all windows and doors, shutting off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

“Do not use more vehicles than needed,” said the CSRD. “If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.”

Anyone in need of assistance with transportation may call 250-833-3350.

For more information, visit csrd.bc.ca.

