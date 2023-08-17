An evacuation order was issued for several properties along Meadow Creek Road in Celista Thursday night, Aug. 17, 2023. (CSRD image)

An evacuation order was issued for several properties along Meadow Creek Road in Celista Thursday night, Aug. 17, 2023. (CSRD image)

Evacuation order issued for several North Shuswap properties

Evacuation alert expanded for Celista

An evacuation order has been issued for several North Shuswap properties.

The order was issued at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, for the following Celista properties: 4001 to 4596 Meadow Creek Road. The remainder of Meadow Creek Road, and the communities of Lee Creek and Scotch Creek, remain on evacuation alert.

The order, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, was prompted by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

Those affected by the evacuation order were urged to leave the area immediately.

Before leaving, the CSRD advised closing and locking all windows and doors, shutting off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

“Do not use more vehicles than needed,” said the CSRD. “If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.”

Anyone in need of assistance with transportation may call 250-833-3350.

For more information, visit csrd.bc.ca.

Read more: Evacuation orders loom in Shuswap as heavy winds could increase wildfire activity

Read more: North Shuswap evacuation alert extended to include Scotch Creek

embed

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsColumbia Shuswap Regional District

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation orders loom in Shuswap as heavy winds could increase wildfire activity
Next story
Large-scale planned ignition conducted to protect North Shuswap communities

Just Posted

Artist Joey Nash, right, and kids with the Chase and Area Young Learners Society recently completed a mural on the side of Pete’s Pizza at 722 Shuswap Ave. (Contributed)
Young Chase mural artists inspired by pollinators, biodiversity

A 10-kilometre planned ignition could be seen burning in the hills behind Scotch Creek on Thursday night, Aug. 17, 2023. (Sasha Ellenna Pellow//Facebook photo)
Planned ignition helps reduce southern movement of Shuswap wildfire

The survey the District of Sicamous offered to its residents to hear about the community need for a regular bus transport service closed on Aug. 14, and the district is now requesting regular routes from Pacific Western Transportation. (DOS)
Bus service could make stops in Sicamous, replacing Greyhound routes

Frank Hartmann and Ying Fu opened Das Kaffeehaus in Centenoka Park Mall in early August. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm couple combining beloved traditional foods for new café menu