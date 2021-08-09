Evacuation order rescinded for North Shuswap community properties

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced an evacuation order for properties in Seymour Arm was rescinded on Aug. 8. 2021. (CSRD image)

Seymour Arm residents under evacuation order got to return home over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the evacuation order had been rescinded for properties closest to the 3,549 hectare wildfire burning south of the North Shuswap community. Those properties, like the rest the rest of Seymour Arm, are now on evacuation alert.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, progress made on the containment of the west and north sides of the fire meant structure protection was no longer required. Demobilzation of structure protection systems on the east shore of Seymour Arm began on Aug. 7.

Those returning home after being evacuated are advised to:

• Pay attention to any directions given by local authorities

• Pack supplies, like bottled water, flashlight, garbage bags, closed toed-shoes, a first-aid kit,

gloves

• Walk the perimeter. Take note of any out-of-place wiring, gas smells or loose debris. If you notice

downed power lines or a gas small contact BC Hydro or Fortis before entering your house.

• Enter your house carefully and check the main power breaker

• When in doubt, throw it out. Food and drinks may need to be tossed when you return home,

especially due to the frequent power outages in the area.

• Photograph any damage. This can help with home insurance claims.

• Contact your insurance broker regarding damage or additional expenses that may be covered.

As of Aug. 8, the firefighting efforts were being focused on the west and north side of the fire, with BC Wildfire Service working with industry to construct machine guards on these sides of the fire. Crews continued to work on Aug. 7 to secure the north side of the fire closest to Seymour Arm with water-delivery hose systems.

