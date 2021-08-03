The Nk'Mip fire as seen from above shortly after it first started July 19. (BC Wildfire)

Evacuation order rescinded for properties within Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area A

Residents must still be prepared to evacuate their property immediately.

An evacuation order has been rescinded for 223 properties within the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area A

The order was rescinded at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3. The properties are now on evacuation alert, and residents must still be prepared to evacuate their property immediately.

“Due to the continued threat of fire and potential to expand back into this area, the Regional District now notifies those properties identified in Schedule 1 and shown in Schedule 2 that Evacuation Alert remains in place,” wrote the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.

A list of affected properties can be found here.

The update comes after several residents from Anarchist Mountain expressed concern and frustration over the evacuation orders. One woman who spoke with the Western News said she has been living with family but is growing tired of being unable to go home.

