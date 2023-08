UPDATE: Regional District declares states of emergency over Twin Lakes fire

The radio observatory is one of many properties ordered to evacuate

UPDATE 10 A.M.:

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has declared states of local emergency in two more of its electoral areas due to the quickly growing fire near Twin Lakes.

The Upper Park Rill Creek Fire is now estimated at more than 30 hectares in size.

Properties are now under evacuation order in three electoral areas due to the fire:

• Electoral Area C (Rural Oliver) addresses on Yellowbrick Road and Willowbrook Road

• Electoral Area G (Rural Keremeos) properties on Grand Oro Road

• Electoral Area I (Kaleden and Apex) Grand Oro Road east along to White Lake Road

People under evacuation order must leave immediately.

RCMP are assisting in expediting the evacuations.

Emergency Support Services are active and a reception centre has been set up at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton. Register online at ess.gov.bc.ca for support services and for ESS Support by phone, call 250-486-1890.

If people need transportation assistance, call RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225

People evacuating are asked if possible to stay with family or friends due to a shortage of commercial and hotel accommodation.

Take pets with you if you can. Do not turn off your natural gas, FortisBC will turn off natural gas service as needed.

Close all windows and doors and close gates (latch) but do not lock them.

The evacuation orders include the Dominion Radio Astrological Observatory.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RCMP are currently expediting evacuations of residents in Twin Lakes because of a new wildfire on Friday.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 18, and by 7 a.m. the BC Wildfire Service had already updated its size to over 14 hectares.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen confirmed via email that evacuations are currently taking place with RCMP on scene to assist.

The Penticton Fire Department is currently providing aid to Twin Lake fire crews.

Residents are being asked to stay out of the area.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be caused by human activity.

Helicopters were seen in the area dropping water on the fire.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

