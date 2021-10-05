Evening Art Group among new offerings at Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous

Group meets every second Tuesday and is open to anyone, no experience required

Diana Blake, pictured, leads the Eagle Valley Arts Council’s new Evening Art Group. Its first meeting on Sept. 28, 2021, saw attendees create the drawings shown here. (Contributed)

Sicamous residents have more options to explore and nourish their artistic side.

New arts programs have begun in the community. One meets every second Tuesday evening at the Red Barn Arts Centre. The aptly named Evening Art Group’s first meeting was Sept. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., and its second will be Oct. 12 at the same time.

Diana Blake, the Eagle Valley Arts Council’s treasurer, leads the Evening Art Group. She said the first class explored Zentangle-inspired doodles, which went over well with attendees.

“It was a great turnout for our new group,” said Blake. “A number of attendees were happy to have an art group outside of work hours.”

The Evening Art Group is in its early stages, and Blake is asking those who come what kind of projects they’d like to try in the future. The Oct. 12 meeting of the group will see attendees painting with coffee.

“Yep, real coffee,” said Blake. She explained all you need is watercolour paper and brushes, and the group can provide supplies to those who don’t have them.

“We want to explore different art mediums and methods at a beginner level so all can participate, even if they are not an artist already,” said Blake.

Two free evenings are permitted, after which attendees are asked to join the Eagle Valley Arts Council for a fee of $40 per year. However, that fee grants access to all Eagle Valley Arts Council-led groups.

“Our goal is to get more people interested in and experienced with art,” said Blake.

Another new group is the Music, Movement and Meditation Meet. It’s currently run by the Eagle Valley Arts Council’s vice-president, Joy Neish.

Aimed at seniors ability levels, the group meets on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30.

“We do dance steps to music, stretching, and guided meditation,” said Neish. “We exercise the body and mind.”

The group is open to anyone at no cost for the rest of the year, after which the arts council will decide on the group’s future.

For more information on these or other Eagle Valley Arts Council programs, check out their website, or, email info@eaglevalleyartscouncil.com.

