Marcel Poisson is the winner of $100,000. (BCLC/Submitted)

Evening stroll makes Kelowna man $100,000 richer

Lotto ticket bought at Hollywood Market

“This can’t be real.”

Those were the first words that came to the mind of Marcel Poisson when he scratched his way to $100,000 one evening in late April, from a ‘5x the Cash’ ticket through BCLC.

“We were out on a walk after dinner and I stopped to get a drink at the store and the ticket looked like a good one so I just bought it on a whim,” said Poisson.

He bought the ticket from Hollywood Market on Hollywood Road South, and scratched it right in store.

With his winnings, Poisson hopes to buy some property in Eastern Canada, and maybe go back to school.

“This win gives me time to save money for my kids and explore life a little bit. It’s a chance to slow down.”

City of KelownaLottery

Pop-up banner image