A B.C. government statutory decision maker is now considering evidence related to the reconstruction of the former fire lookout on the Eagle Pass Summit. (File photo)

Evidence being reviewed on Eagle Pass Summit lookout

Statutory decision maker to rule on reconstructed cabin, fine for volunteers

The province is reviewing evidence related to the reconstruction of a former fire lookout on the Eagle Pass Summit.

On Wednesday, May 9, a hearing was at the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development office in Vernon. During the hearing, a provincial statutory decision maker received information from volunteers involved in the contentious refurbishment of the cabin, built on what remained of the former structure’s foundation, with new grounding wire, windows, a wood stove and a flat roof that can support approximately 100,000 lbs.

“A ruling by the statutory decision maker will be announced in due course after they have had the opportunity to consider the evidence presented at the opportunity to be heard,” states the ministry.

The hearing was in relation to a ministry investigation into the cabin’s reconstruction. Volunteers involved say they received verbal permission to do thew work, while the ministry says the project was conducted without its consent.

It is now up to the statutory decision-maker to determine whether or not work on the cabin was in contravention of the Forest and Range Practices Act, and if the cabin should be removed or modified and the site remediated. The statutory decision-maker could also impose administrative penalties of up to $10,000.

