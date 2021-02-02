Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)

Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

A full-patch member of a Hells Angels chapter based in Langley will be allowed to appeal a ban on gun ownership, a judge in Chilliwack ruled recently.

In her ruling, Justice Francesca Marzari expressed doubt about the evidence given by a longtime retired RCMP officer that the Hells Angels is an organized crime group.

The case began when Gaston Methot attempted to renew a firearms permit he had held from 2012 to April, 2018, without incident.

The Firearms Officer issued a Notice of Refusal to Methot, citing Methot’s membership in the outlaw motorcycle gang.

Methot is a member of the West Point Chapter, a Lower Mainland-area group that, according to media reports, had a rented clubhouse in South Langley in recent years.

READ MORE: Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fuelled stripper parties

READ MORE: Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in South Surrey

The refusal to give Methot a firearms permit relied on a report by a 28-year veteran of the RCMP, Cpl. Sergio Da Silva, who in 2018 was with the Organized Gang Unit of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), which combats organized crime in B.C.

Da Silva advised the Firearms Officer about the characteristics of the Hells Angels, and the Firearms Officer refused the license, writing “I find you represent the Hells Angels and are bound by rules that allow for violence and criminal acts, and that the police are your adversary.”

He found that the outlaw motorcycle club has a reputation for violence and criminal acts, and forbids its members from cooperating with police.

Methot appealed and a reference hearing was held in Abbotsford Provincial Court. The judge there again found that it was reasonable to refuse the license because Methot “is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, which is an organization that allows for violence and criminality, that restricts its members cooperation with police, and regards the police as adversaries.”

Public safety was at risk by giving Methot a gun license, the provincial court judge found.

But Marzari, in a January 22 ruling in Chilliwack Supreme Court, found that the judge had erred.

Part of Marzari’s ruling relied on changing standards of review in cases like this, based on a Supreme Court of Canada ruling. She also considered other recent court rulings that have limited the ability of police officers to offer the opinion that the Hells Angels are an organized crime group.

Da Silva’s report relied on “double or unattributed hearsay, use of the term ‘outlaw motorcycle gang,’ and aspects of his opinion that may be characterized as pure speculation,” Marzari wrote, agreeing with Methot’s lawyer.

“While some of this opinion evidence was factual and largely uncontested (for example, that Mr. Methot is a member of the Hells Angels) other aspects were highly contentious at the hearing and were based on hearsay and speculation that would ordinarily not be admissible, and which raise reliability issues,” Marzari added later in her ruling.

The hearing over Methot’s gun license was not a formal trial, and Marzari acknowledged that hearsay evidence is admissible in such a hearing.

But the judge should have considered the “weaknesses” of Da Silva’s evidence, Marzari wrote.

Marzari did not grant Methot his firearms license, but did rule that the Provincial Court has to reconsider the matter again, this time applying “the proper standard of review” to the decision and Da Silva’s expert evidence.

Police in B.C. have repeatedly characterized the Hells Angels as a violent organized crime group involved in the drug trade, and multiple Hells Angels members in B.C. have been murdered in recent years.

.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackgun controlgunsHells AngelsLangleyOrganized crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH
Next story
Resident airlifted to hospital with severe burns after South Okanagan apartment fire

Just Posted

Mountain caribou winter in sub-alpine habitat. (File Photo)
Area closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous expands after caribou located

The temporary closure will be in place until the caribou move on

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

Highway 97A 6 km north of Enderby is closed in both directions Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, due to a vehicle incident. (RCMP photo)
Semi-truck loses load, closes Hwy. 97A north of Enderby

Vehicle incident closes highway in both directions; detours, traffic control in effect

The dog show at the first Lee Creek Harvest Festival, held in 1976. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Remembering the famed Lee Creek Harvest Festival

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Salmon Arm coach Dan Hemsworth works on a defensive drill with the U18 Rec Silvertips Team 2. (Kristall Burgess Photography)
Salmon Arm man shares story of depression and hope

Hockey coach finds and offers help through sharing honest conversations, feelings

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

A mudslide in the Lodge Road area caused concern for some residents Sunday, Jan. 31. (Contributed)
Mudslide displaces Okanagan resident

Substantial amount of water washes out slope, undermines tree

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a retrial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Former Vernon man to get retrial for murder conviction

William Schneider successfully appeals second-degree murder conviction of Japanese exchange student

Osoyoos Fire rescue responded to reports of a structure just after midnight Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (File photo)
Resident airlifted to hospital with severe burns after South Okanagan apartment fire

Two others were injured in the late-night blaze

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

A train derailment left the town of Field without power for almost 30 hours, almost two years after the 2019 derailment in the same region that cost three lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Field battles train derailments, power outages and generator issues

The small town located in Yoho National Park was left without power for almost 30 hours

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Still from a 2014 video by science educator Carin Bondar who is running in the 2021 Chilliwack school board byelection, where she talks about evolution through a parody video of Miley Cyrus’s song, Wrecking Ball. (YouTube)
Chilliwack school board candidate defends naked Miley Cyrus parody video

Well-known science educator Carin Bondar known for using shock and artistry in educational videos

Most Read