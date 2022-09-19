Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here during his sexual assault trial this summer, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Ex-Canuck Virtanen given shot at joining Oilers after not-guilty sex assault verdict

Virtanen hasn’t played professionally since he was put on leave in 2021

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 26-year-old Yale Secondary grad spent the 2021-22 season with Moscow Spartak of the Kontinental Hockey League and collected 16 points in 36 games.

He last played in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21 and scored five points in 38 games.

A professional tryout contract is an opportunity for an unsigned veteran player to impress a team in training camp and earn a job.

Virtanen was put on leave by the Canucks on May 1, 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct. He cleared waivers and was bought out by the Canucks on July 25, 2021.

He was then charged with sexual assualt on Jan. 27, 2022 following an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department. His trial occurred this summer and he was found not guilty of sexual assault on July 26, 2022.

The former Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association and Yale Hockey Academy product was chosen by the Canucks in round one, sixth overall of the 2014 NHL draft. He also starred for the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.

The Edmonton Oilers are set to take on the Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre for a preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

