B.C. Premier David Eby said government is taking serious the recommendations following the release of a forensic audit into BC Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Ex-CEO of BC Housing called out for conflict of interest involving wife: report

Audit finds Atira Womens Resource Society received about $35 million than other providers

The long-awaited forensic audit into BC Housing is highlighting a conflict of interest between the former CEO of the housing corporate and its largest contractor, which is headed by his wife.

Shayne Ramsey resigned as CEO in September 2022. His spouse is Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira Womens Resource Society.

According to EY, who facilitated the audit, there were “numerous instances” where Ramsey made decisions that were made to benefit Atira.

The report, released Monday (May 8) went on to find that policies in place to manage the conflict of interest were “innefective,” adding that rules were broken several times.

This lack of action “resulted in a culture, whereby it was deemed acceptable to tolerate non-compliance with (conflict-of-interest) policies,” the report findings reads. Mismanagement of the conflict of interest had “permeated” throughout BC Housing.

“Furthermore, the cultural implications appear to have resulted in Atira receiveing preferential treatment from BC Housing and being offered greater access to public funds than similar (providers).”

The report finds that Atira received $35 million more than the next highest provider as it bypassed BC Housing’s standard approval channels and directly approached senior members of BC Housing for funding and other requests.

More to come.

RELATED: BC Housing gets new, permanent CEO

RELATED: Premier David Eby promises BC Housing forensic audit release ‘as soon as possible’

RELATED: BC Liberals call on government to immediately release forensic audit of BC Housing

RELATED: Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

BC governmentBC Housing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FLOOD WATCH: Westside roads unstable on Okanagan Indian Band
Next story
Evening stroll makes Kelowna man $100,000 richer

Just Posted

A section of frontage road by the old Salmon River Bridge is closed due to water pouring over from a flooded field at DeMille’s Farm Market on Monday morning, May 8, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Flooding at Salmon Arm business washes onto and closes section of new frontage road

Salmon Arm referee Nic Barbosa gets ready to drop the puck during Game 7 of the U16 BC Cup on April 22, 2023 at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Confidence is key: Salmon Arm referee highly recommends the job

Chess tournaments featuring players from the Okanagan, Shuswap, B.C. and Alberta continue in Salmon Arm May 5-7 at the Comfort Inn Hotel. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Checkmate: Chess players compete in Salmon Arm for B.C., Alberta and Okanagan titles

The Red Barn in Sicamous has a heritage designation. Other properties in the district can be submitted for inclusion on the district’s heritage registry, which is being developed by a volunteer committee and forwarded to council for adoption. (File photo)
Sicamous heritage registry committee moves project into new hands

Pop-up banner image