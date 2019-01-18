Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

A lead investigator in the largest-ever gang-related mass murder in British Columbia has pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice involving a witness.

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday before the start of a trial that was scheduled to last 10 weeks following multiple delays.

RELATED: 'Surrey Six' murder investigators accused of sex with potential witnesses

The former RCMP sergeant played a key investigative role in the 2007 slaying of six people, including two innocent bystanders, in a Surrey highrise.

Special prosecutor Chris Considine and defence lawyer Ian Donaldson made sentencing submissions but details cannot be reported because of a sweeping publication ban.

RELATED: Surrey Six investigators' trial postponed another year

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Arne Silverman is not expected to sentence Brassington until a later date.

He was charged in 2011 and resigned from the force 2013.

The Canadian Press

