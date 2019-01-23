Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

RCMP Const. Kwesi Millington leaves court during a lunch break at his perjury trial in Vancouver on March 10, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A former Mountie involved in the death of a man jolted by a Taser at Vancouver’s airport is suing the federal and provincial governments for damages, claiming he acted in accordance with RCMP training.

Kwesi Millington was in charge of the Taser when he and three other Mounties approached a troubled Robert Dziekanski in 2007.

A lawsuit filed in the B.C. Supreme Court this week alleges that Millington’s actions were in line with RCMP policy and standards and he was a victim of negligence and defamation.

The civil claim says Millington has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, nervous shock, loss of career advancement opportunities and other injuries as a result.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and the RCMP and federal and provincial governments declined comment because the case was before the courts.

Millington and his senior officer, Benjamin (Monty) Robinson, were later found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of colluding to make up testimony at a public inquiry into Dziekanski’s death.

The Canadian Press

