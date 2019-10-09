Ex-Mountie sued for requesting explicit photos from Central Okanagan woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

A civil lawsuit filed earlier this week alleges that an RCMP officer demanded nude photos from a Kelowna resident.

In July, Brian Mathew Burkett received seven misconduct charges for incidents alleged to have occurred between October 2015 and August 2016 in or near Kelowna in connection to his duties as an officer.

One of those seven alleged victims, whose name is protected under a publication ban, has filed a civil lawsuit against Burkett, the B.C. Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of Canada.

Court documents allege that in May 2016, the woman contacted the RCMP non-emergency line for assistance and Burkett took the call. Burkett allegedly requested that the woman provide her private details including her address and cell phone number and then he used that information to sexually harass her.

The lawsuit claims that Burkett repeatedly texted the woman, requesting that she send him explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia.

“Burkett warned the plaintiff not to tell anyone that he was making the request,” read the court documents.

The document continues, stating that the woman felt powerless and believed that she must comply with the officer’s demands.

“Burkett became annoyed and began insisting that the plaintiff send him sexually explicit photos,” reads the claim.

The lawsuit also states the woman was subjected to inappropriate interrogation by Burkett’s RCMP colleagues.

The woman claims the incident caused her several maladies including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, insomnia, failed relationships and several other forms of trauma.

“The actions of Burkett, the RCMP were reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive and showed a callous disregard for the plaintiff’s rights,” read the court documents.

“Burkett and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment.”

The lawsuit names only one woman but seven more people are involved in the criminal case against Burkett.

Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017 when he was suspended with pay due to the allegations.

None of the defendants have filed a response to the lawsuit and these allegations are yet to be proven in court.

Burkett’s next court appearance is Oct. 28.

