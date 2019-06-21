Salmon Arm Landfill (CSRD photo)

Expansion of Salmon Arm landfill approved by ministry

City must consider OCP change, CSRD to pay consultant to help decide on use of additional 20 acres.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be moving ahead with plans to incorporate a purchased 20-acre parcel of land into the Salmon Arm Landfill site.

The Ministry of Environment issued approval earlier this month for the inclusion of the parcel at 2750 40th St. SE, which is adjacent to the current Salmon Arm Landfill, into the CSRD’s Solid Waste Management Plan. The ministry’s approval now allows the City of Salmon Arm to proceed with its process to amend the official community plan to incorporate waste management zoning.

The CSRD has been advised by the city that a public hearing for the land-use amendment is set for Aug. 12 at city hall when the public will have an opportunity to express views on the proposed changes to the OCP.

The CSRD completed purchase of the land owned by Mounce Construction Ltd. for a price of $750,000 plus taxes earlier this year.

In considering the CSRD’s landfill expansion plan, the Ministry of Environment commended the CSRD on a proactive approach to solid waste management, states a CSRD news release.

“The amendment is a testament to your continued efforts to provide cost-effective solid waste solutions for the citizens of the CSRD,” notes George Heyman, environment minister, in a letter to the CSRD. “I recognize and appreciate how this additional space supports the zero-waste approach adopted by your regional district and provides significant cost savings to your citizens.”

The minister’s letter also sets out a plan for reviewing the CSRD’s compliance with provincial criteria including a five-year effectiveness review to be completed by March 31, 2023 and a full Solid Waste Management Plan renewal by Dec. 31, 2028.

At the June 20 CSRD board meeting, directors voted to hire Sperling Hansen Associates to complete an update to the design and operation plan for a cost of approximately $80,000. The plan will guide how the property will be incorporated into the long-term waste management goals for the landfill.

This firm has conducted other engineering projects regarding the landfill, including the Phase 1 closure and the engineering and project oversite of the development of Phase 2. Currently the existing design and operation plan operations are focused on filling Phase 2 of the landfill site, with an estimated two years of space left before moving to Phase 3.

