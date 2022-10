A work crew removes asphalt along a stretch of road along the eastbound lane of Highway 1 by the 10th Street SW intersection on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022.

Traffic delays can be expected as work crews repave a section of Highway 1 at the 10th Street SW intersection.

Work began Friday morning, Oct. 28, on the rutted .4-kilometre stretch of highway, and was expected to continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Traffic Friday morning in the eastbound lane was reduced to single lane, alternating, and DriveBCwarned major delays could be expected due to congestion.

