Expect minor delays on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm today

Crews recovering semi from ditch between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

A semi trailer ended up in the ditch between Salmon Arm and Sicamous over the weekend. Crews are pulling it out Monday, Oct. 7. (Kelly M. Dyck photo)

Motorists can expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday just east of Salmon Arm.

Drive BC reports that a transport truck which went into the ditch over the weekend will be recovered Oct. 7.

The vehicle recovery on Highway 1 will take place between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road, about six kilometres east of Salmon Arm.

The work is expected to begin at approximately 11 a.m. and wrap up by 6 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect so motorists are advised to expect minor delays.

Read more: Overturned semi blocking Highway 97A in Mara

Read more: Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter