A semi trailer ended up in the ditch between Salmon Arm and Sicamous over the weekend. Crews are pulling it out Monday, Oct. 7. (Kelly M. Dyck photo)

Expect minor delays on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm today

Crews recovering semi from ditch between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Motorists can expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday just east of Salmon Arm.

Drive BC reports that a transport truck which went into the ditch over the weekend will be recovered Oct. 7.

The vehicle recovery on Highway 1 will take place between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road, about six kilometres east of Salmon Arm.

The work is expected to begin at approximately 11 a.m. and wrap up by 6 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect so motorists are advised to expect minor delays.

Read more: Overturned semi blocking Highway 97A in Mara

Read more: Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA
Next story
Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

Just Posted

Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

CP Rail confirms the crew of the train was not injured

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Sicamous Eagles pull off win in Osoyoos, lose to Knights

Although they won an earlier meeting, the Eagles could not repeat the feat in Armstrong.

Popular Margaret Falls Trail in the Shuswap reopens

The trail was badly damaged by a landslide in 2017.

Word on the street: Do you have any concerns with the B.C. government moving ahead with legislation to end Daylight Saving time?

In September, the B.C. government brought British Columbians a step closer to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

Okanagan pharmacy co-workers $500,000 richer

Pharmacy staff almost didn’t believe all the extra zeros

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

RDOS signs transit agreements for South Okanagan

Agreements for Penticton to Kelowna route and West Bench service

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

Most Read