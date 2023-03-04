Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt remains closed Saturday due to extreme avalanche conditions. (Photo- B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Twitter)

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt remains closed Saturday due to extreme avalanche conditions. (Photo- B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Twitter)

Extreme avalanche conditions keep Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Avalanche control work is underway after more than 70 cm of snow falls on Coquihalla

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, March 4, between Hope and Merritt due to extreme avalanche conditions.

More than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the road in the last two days, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation (MOTI).

It said Saturday avalanche control activities are underway and maintenance crews are working to reopen the road.

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was hit with a snowfall warning Wednesday, eventually closing the road in both directions for 109 kilometres.

DriveBC says alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and 3, however, significant delays should be expected.

In an update yesterday, the MOTI said the Coquihalla would remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon.

An update from DriveBC is expected at 3 p.m.

