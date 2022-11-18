Extreme weather shelters in Penticton will open when temperatures hit at least -7 C

A temporary shelter was open in Penticton from Nov. 8 to 14; no confirmed location moving forward

A look inside the former Victory Church Shelter in Penticton, which closed earlier in 2022. (File photo)

Extreme weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness in Penticton will only be activated when temperatures hit as low as -7 C, 100 More Homes has announced.

In partnership with BC Housing, the group unveiled several details from its plan on Friday, Nov. 18, to prevent and address homelessness in the city this winter.

Its efforts include a determination that temperatures must reach at least -7 C for extreme shelters to open, as decided by 100 More Homes, BC Housing and the City of Penticton.

“The trigger to open these shelters is determined by individual communities and operating partners,” 100 More Homes said.

Temperatures at night in the city over the weekend of Nov. 20 are expected to range from -5 to -7 C, according to Environment Canada.

One extreme weather shelter opened in Penticton on Nov. 8, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, without a formal announcement.

It closed just five days later.

“This was a temporary location and there is no confirmed location moving forward,” the group said. “100 More Homes is incredibly grateful to the community partners who stepped up last week to help keep people warm.”

100 More Homes adds that they are currently coordinating efforts to secure staffing, locations and supplies for shelters in Penticton.

Last week’s temporary location featured 30 beds and was listed on BC Housing’s website as an extreme weather response shelter. Services were available from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m during its five-day run.

Emergency weather response shelters are set up to operate during extreme winter conditions, however, 100 More Homes says a location and timeline for its homelessness prevention efforts have yet to be confirmed.

“This information will be immediately communicated to local outreach services to facilitate access for those in need,” they added.

The Compass Court shelter on Penticton’s Main Street is still operating and does so year-round.

