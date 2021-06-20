The city’s Visitor Services Coordinator Sapphire Games stands with Salmon Arm’s new mobile visitor centre. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The city’s Visitor Services Coordinator Sapphire Games stands with Salmon Arm’s new mobile visitor centre. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Eye-catching van to spread word of what’s great about Salmon Arm

Mobile outreach is one component of the city’s new visitor service strategy

It’s a small van with a big role.

The city’s freshly refurbished Chevy van, resplendent in teal and orange in keeping with the city’s brand, adorned in images of Salmon Arm attributes and activities, is on the road and ready to meet and greet.

Sapphire Games, the city’s visitor services coordinator, said she’s happy about the van, with mobile outreach being one component of the city’s new visitor service strategy.

“I love the van. I think the design really represents Salmon Arm as a whole. All the different activities we do here, whether it be music, walking down our beautiful wharf, fishing, hiking, biking, birds, wine tours – it kind of has everything on there.”

Words on the vehicle announce: “#Small city, big adventure.”

The back of the van is set up to hold signage, a table, a bench, a tent to go over the top and information to hand out. It also has a spot for bicycles that Games or the two summer students who are helping to facilitate the program can use to reach visitors.

“So we just pull up and take everything out – it’s a mobile visitor centre on wheels,” she said.

Read more: Salmon Arm to move visitor services to city hall, considers tourism revamp

Read more: COVID-19: Salmon Arm council to terminate contract for Visitor Information Centre

Along with going to parks, events and other tourist spots, she said the van and mobile outreach team are available to come to businesses.

”We can come to their location for a four-hour time slot in July or August and provide visitor information at their location,” Games said.

There’s no charge for the service. She encouraged people to call the visitor centre to book.

The visitor centre is another component of the visitor services strategy. It’s the ‘bricks and mortar’ site now located at city hall, which can be accessed through the Law Courts’ back entrance on the Okanagan Avenue side.

“We would sure appreciate it if more businesses would drop off their brochures. We’re just getting set up there,” she added.

The third component of the strategy is the online outreach component – live chat, the website and social media.

“We’re going to be launching our live chat next week,” Games said June 18. “By the end of the week we should have that going, as well as our new website landing page.”

Games said she’s on a 10-month contract for now. In December, council members will vote to decide if they’re going to continue running the program through the city or if it will be contracted out again to an entity such as the chamber of commerce.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmTourism

Previous story
Deer attack in southeastern B.C. leaves woman cut, battered and bruised

Just Posted

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Carver Bara winds up to throw a pitch at his June 14 game. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
PHOTOS: 15 and under baseballers step up to bat

A June 14 Salmon Arm minor baseball game resulted in action-packed moments

The annual Father’s Day Kids’ Fishing Derby at the Marine Park wharf in Salmon Arm was cancelled for 2020 and again in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Murray photo)
Column: Remembering the link between fishing, a father and son

The Great Outdoors by James Murray

The City of Salmon Arm’s freshly painted Chevrolet van was ready to begin its mobile visitor centre duties on June 18, 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Eye-catching van to spread word of what’s great about Salmon Arm

Mobile outreach is one component of the city’s new visitor service strategy

Nash Bredick and Ian Calkins enjoying a ride at a previous Salmon Arm fall fair. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm fair returns for 2021

Fair takes place Sept. 10-12 and features midway, vendors and special events

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed Eli Beauregard facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)
Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Jago killed by armed suspect during ‘high-risk’ incident in Alberta

The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250 hectares of wildfire

‘If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly,’ says BC Wildfire Service

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

NACI recommends an mRNA vaccine for all Canadians receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A aerial view shows the debris going into Quesnel Lake caused by a tailings pond breach near the town of Likely, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Updated tailings code after Mount Polley an improvement: B.C. mines auditor

British Columbia’s chief auditor of mines has found changes to the province’s requirements for tailings storage facilities

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)
Man arrested, 3 police injured during 10-person brawl at Vancouver beach

The arrest was captured on video by bystanders, many of whom heckled the officers as they struggled with the handcuffed man

Langley’s Lisa Roman (L) and Andrea Proske will be rowing for Canada. (file)
Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske named to women’s eight Olympic rowing team

Part of Canada’s largest team since Atlanta

Patrick O’Brien, a 75-year-old fisherman, went missing near Port Angeles Thursday evening. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
Search for lost fisherman near Victoria suspended, U.S. Coast Guard says

The 75-year-old man was reported missing Thursday evening

Most Read