Facebook post warning of alleged teen sex assault in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are in the early stages of the investigation

  • May. 8, 2023 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed they are in the earliest stages of an investigation in relation to a social media post about a sexual assault on a teen.

The anonymous post was made May 7 in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group.

It alleges a 14-year-old girl and a friend were lured by a group of men into a grey truck. It then says she was offered a drink before waking up in a local hotel while being sexually assaulted.

An anonymous post made to Facebook on May 7, 2023. (Kelowna Alert/Facebook)

An anonymous post made to Facebook on May 7, 2023. (Kelowna Alert/Facebook)

RCMP has not offered any further comments on the matter.

Youth in need of support can speak to someone at the Canadian Mental Health Association distress line (403-327-7905 or toll free 1-888-787-2880) or the Kids Help Line (1-800-668-6868).

