Firefighters are battling 91 active fires in B.C. as of Aug. 3, including at Keremeos Creek near Penticton. Here, they work to implement small-scale planned ignitions along Highway 3A. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Firefighters are battling 91 active fires in B.C. as of Aug. 3, including at Keremeos Creek near Penticton. Here, they work to implement small-scale planned ignitions along Highway 3A. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Falling debris from Keremeos Creek wildfire temporarily closes Highway 3A

The debris was cleared quickly but more could fall onto the highway

Debris that fell along Highway 3A prompted a temporary closure of the road at the north end of Yellow Lake.

The debris, loosened from the hillside, was being dealt with by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews and RCMP according to an update provided by the BCWS on Wednesday.

This was the second closure of the highway in the last 24 hours, after access was cut off while crews worked to do hand ignitions along the highway to create control line against the fire.

BCWS is currently expecting activity to increase on the fire again in the afternoon, though they do not know where exactly that activity will be most prominent.

They are also currently looking at a four to five day window of good conditions including lower temperatures and reduced winds where they hope to do some work on the fire.

The BCWS, and RDOS, are also reminding people to avoid stopping to take photos while travelling along the highway while it is open, that there are crews working actively along the hillsides next to the highway and to be aware of potential closures.

Part of the closure on Aug. 2 had to do with the heavy smoke in the area and drivers who were simply stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road for photos.

READ MORE: Highway 3A closes due to wildfire

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Record number of sexual assaults reported to police in B.C. in 2021
Next story
SUV flips on Highway 97A in Sicamous

Just Posted

Kelly Bennett has been appointed the new chief administrative officer for the District of Sicamous as of Aug. 3, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
New chief administrative officer named for Sicamous

Six of seven municipal politicians have declared their intention to run in the 2022 civic election on Oct. 15 as well as one newcomer. Nominations close Sept. 9, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Six incumbents, one newcomer declare intentions to run in Salmon Arm race

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected for the Okanagan Valley on June 27. (Pixabay image)
Okanagan to experience common, yet ‘dangerous’ summertime weather pattern

SUV flips on Highway 97A at Highway 1 in Sicamous. (Skilled Truckers Facebook)
SUV flips on Highway 97A in Sicamous