Fire truck at Oyama mobile home fire

Family escapes unharmed, cat missing after Lake Country mobile home fire

Oyama mobile home fire under investigation

Two adults and a child were able to safely get out of a mobile home that caught fire on Oct. 26 in Lake Country.

At approx. 3:45 p.m., Lake Country Fire Department responded to a call to Sawmill Road about a fire. Once they arrived, crews worked to extinguish flames engulfing and coming through the roof of a mobile home. The homeowners, who had called in the fire, tried to put it out using a garden hose but had stopped trying by the time crews arrived.

The family cat was seen running from the scene, but there are no updates yet on the pet’s location.

Crews put out the fire and the nearby storage and industrial buildings were unaffected.

At this point, the fire is still under investigation but believed to be accidental and not suspicious.

More info to come.

Firefighters at Oyama mobile home fire

