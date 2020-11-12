UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe

Chris Fehr was last heard from Nov. 8

Vernon’s Chris Fehr (left) has been reported as missing by family and friends to RCMP. He is said to have gone camping with his truck and trailer (right) near Mabel Lake. Fehr was last heard from Nov. 8 and was to be home the following day. (Facebook photos)

UPDATED 1 P.M. NOV. 12: The man reported missing has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Family and friends have turned to social media to express concerns about a missing Vernon husband, father and grandfather.

Chris Fehr is said to have been camping near Mabel Lake.

His wife said he was last heard from on Nov. 8 and was expected to be home Monday, Nov. 9.

Family and friends have shared news of Fehr’s disappearance multiple times on Facebook, which includes his picture and photos of his white Ford F350 diesel truck and the white Travel Aire Rustler camper trailer he was using.

RCMP have been notified.

If anybody has any information on Chris Fehr or his whereabouts, please contact the nearest RCMP detachment.

READ MORE: Falkland association hosts virtual raffle in lieu of COVID cancelled Stampede



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person