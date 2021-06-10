Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after seven-month-old Odis was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). (Submitted photo)

Family grieving after puppy mauled to death at Surrey park

Surrey Bylaw Department is now investigating

A North Delta family is grieving after their seven-month-old dog, Odis, was mauled to death at a Surrey park.

Manj, who said he didn’t want his last name used, said his wife, Susan, was with their dog at Kennedy Park, located at 12171 90th Ave., on Monday (June 7) around 11:30 a.m. when the incident happened.

He said she was walking Odis when another woman with “two large dogs” came walking down the same trail from the opposite direction.

“Just before you get to the top there’s a large bush on the right-hand side, and her dogs ended up breaking free from her leash that she had them on and she fell down, and that’s when they attacked our dog,” Manj told the Now-Leader.

“When that was going on, my wife was beside herself. The other lady was trying to get our dog away from them and she was screaming something to the effect of, ‘That’s why I can’t bring you guys here,’ something or whatever my wife recalls them saying.”

Manj said the woman got her dogs back, walked down the pathway toward his wife and then continued onto 90th Avenue, heading eastbound.

“Odis never had a chance. He basically died when those dogs attacked him, like there was no chance he could have been saved. His injuries were just far, far (too) severe.” The family got Odis earlier this year.

homelessphoto

Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after a seven-month-old dog was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). Manj provided this photo of the suspect dogs his wife took after the attack. (Submitted photo)

A few other park users heard the commotion, Manj said, and one came over to call 911 while another followed the woman with the dogs into a residential neighbourhood “not too far away from the Kennedy dog park.”

Surrey RCMP and the city’s bylaw department attended. Surrey RCMP said the investigation has been turned over to animal control.

An emailed statement from the city says it’s an “open investigation,” but there is “no additional information to provide at this time.”

Asked what he hopes will be done, Manj said he just worries this kind of incident could happen again.

“We had to lose our dog. But what happens if it’s a child next time? I don’t think these are the types of dogs that are able to be controlled by the owner. I don’t know if there’s any chance of rehabilitation.”

“I’m not saying that to be spiteful or vengeful. Just based on our experience, I think the best thing is for them to be apprehended and maybe put down. Maybe that’s what’s going to keep everybody safe. Nothing’s going to bring closure to our family.”

But he said he’s grateful to the people who came to help Susan.

“If this happens again, we hope someone else finds the courage to be brave enough to help somebody when they need it most.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

dog attack

Previous story
Gathering in Salmon Arm honours ‘tiny ancestors’ at Kamloops residential school site
Next story
Horgan hints U.S. border could open this summer, but ‘uncomfortable’ with B.C. vaccine passports

Just Posted

Three women — Meagan Louis, Carol Laboucan and one who asked to remain anonymous — stood at the top of the Kelowna Law Courts’ steps on June 10, condemning Curtis Sagmoen and violence against women. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 3 women protest Curtis Sagmoen during Kelowna court appearance

‘We are here to stand for all the missing and murdered’

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey’s Roy Sakaki presents Wayne March with some gifts for his retirement, including a crutch and an old hockey stick, during a surprise presentation outside the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Community offers surprise send off to Sicamous arena manager Wayne March

Former Sicamous Eagles general manager also managed rec centre for 13 years

The owners of a 4.16 hectare (10.3 acre) parcel in Gleneden at 821 60th St. NW would like rezone it from A2, rural holding zone to A3, small holding zone in order to subdivide it into two lots to accommodate a family member. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plans underway to divide rural 10-acre Salmon Arm property into two lots

Proposal would allow mother to give Gleneden property to son

Salmon Arm Blue’s Brody Paton slides to home plate at Klahani Park on June 8, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Young Salmon Arm sluggers ready to play ball

Minor baseball association coach touches base on preparing for season, girls in baseball

This new storage facility in the 4000 block of Auto Road SE in Salmon Arm, next to USNR, is one of nine built on industrial land. City council is pondering whether to restrict the amount of its remaining industrial land that can be used for storage facilities. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm council considers capping storage operations on remaining industrial land

Council favours businesses that provide jobs, one trend is need for land to support online shopping

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Cadets take part in a colour party during the Okanagan Military Tattoo, an all-around variety show with performances scheduled for July 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale now.
Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled for second straight year

Ongoing concerns around COVID-19 and large gatherings have organizers looking ahead to 2022

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Major Crimes investigate another murder near Penticton

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

Police monitor protesters at a blockade in the Fairy Creek area of southwestern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, June 9. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continue to mount despite paused old growth logging on southern Vancouver Island

Number of arrests approach 200 in Fairy Creek protests as activists complain about RCMP tactics

Most Read