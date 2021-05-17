Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. His family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in a Port Alberni apartment sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. His family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in a Port Alberni apartment sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

A close family member has confirmed the identity of a man found dead in a Port Alberni apartment building on May 4 as Terrance Mack of Ucluelet First Nation. Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13.

Allison Russ, Mack’s first cousin who lives in Vancouver, says Mack was kind, gentle and he always recognized family.

“He had a rough upbringing. His mom passed away when he was a baby and shortly after his dad. His side of family has had it really rough. It just breaks my heart that he went through this and that he died alone. It just hurts my heart,” said Russ.

Port Alberni RCMP were called to the 3200 block of Third Avenue on May 4 after neighbours reported a bad smell within the building. Upon arrival, investigators located Mack’s body in the suite. The state Mack’s body was found in led investigators to believe that he had been there for some time and was the victim of a homicide.

READ: Port Alberni RCMP investigating homicide in Third Avenue apartment

The BC Coroners Service was notified and launched an investigation into Mack’s death in collaboration with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU). As the case remains open, BC Coroner was unable to confirm details related to identity. Police in Port Alberni have also not officially released his identity.

Mack was loved unconditionally, notes Russ, and is survived by his brothers Martin Mack and Curtis Mack and his two children Neveah and Weston.

“Curtis and Terrance were inseparable brothers. Their bond was like no other. When you see Curtis or Terrance first the other was just behind. They were mischievous as little kids and loved Marvel and DC. You would always see Terrance with a covered wrist whether it be a bandana or rope and sleeve. That was his signature look,” said Russ.

READ: Indigenous woman shot by police was holding a replica gun, says Ucluelet First Nation

Ucluelet First Nation president Charles McCarthy offered condolences.

“On behalf of Ucluelet First Nation, we extend a healing prayer to all citizens, friends, and family that were touched by the passing of Terrance Mack. We grieve with you and give our condolences in these times of sorrow,” McCarthy wrote in an email.

A family member posted on social media that there will be no service for Mack due to COVID-19 restrictions, because his family is so spread out.

First Nations cultural healer Nora Martin gives this advice: “My dad said forgiveness is the best thing to give another, no amount of hate or retaliation will make things better.”

RELATED: B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

B.C.. homicidesPORT ALBERNIucluelet

Previous story
Shuswap’s marine rescue crew reaches milestone, prepares for summer
Next story
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Just Posted

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

Vernon local Ryan Lazar – who specializes in 2D background design and 3D animation – is ready to start his career after a tough yet rewarding two years of studies. (Contributed)
Okanagan College students get animated at graduation

‘The pandemic has resulted in more video consumption and the animation industry is so hot right now because of it’

Salmon Arm RCMP seize a handgun, drugs and cash at a Silver Creek property on Friday, May 14, 2021. (File photo)
Police seize handgun, drugs and cash at a Shuswap property

Salmon Arm RCMP said warrant for Silver Creek revealed cannabis, possible cocaine, magic mushrooms

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 1 on May 16, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP seek persons who transported injured driver, motorcycle to hospital

Motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Volunteers with the Shuswap’s Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 have been training, and getting vaccinated, in preparation for the 2021 boating season. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s marine rescue crew reaches milestone, prepares for summer

Hundreds rescued or provided assistance since 2012

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Barriere RCMP nabbed two suspects who were allegedly breaking into cabins in McLure. (File photo)
Thieves nabbed by Barriere Mounties during McLure break-ins

Police Service Dog Kody instrumental in making the arrest

(File photo)
Repeated cougar sighting on Okanagan Rail Trail

Plenty of bear sightings around the valley too

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Greater Victoria high school

RCMP vest
Penticton beach brawl results in one arrest but no charges

People took to social media after a fight broke out at the fire pits at Okanagan Lake Saturday

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Hells Angels prospect sentenced to 9 months in jail for aggravated assault

Colin Michael Bayley pleaded guilty to the downtown Kelowna assault earlier this month

Vernon Search and Rescue, along with Shuswap members, rescued three kayakers near Lumby Sunday, May 16, 2021. (VSAR Instagram)
3 kayakers rescued in North Okanagan

Shuswap, Vernon search and rescue teams make swift-water rescue Sunday

Most Read